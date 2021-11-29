(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China will ship an additional billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to African countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Monday

"China will provide Africa with another billion doses of vaccines," Xi said at the opening ceremony of the 8th ministerial conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, as quoted by the China Central Television.

Out of those, 600 million doses will be donated, while the remaining 400 million doses will be provided by Chinese companies through joint production with local business. China will also support African countries in implementing 10 health-related projects, and will deploy 1,500 medical workers and public health experts to the continent.

Xi noted that this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Africa, and stressed that over the years, the sides have managed to build a strong friendship.

Earlier on Monday, the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and COVAX urged the international community to improve their donations of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa, especially given the emergence of the new Omicron strain. The organizations called on the donor-countries to follow universal standards to ensure the high quantity and predictability of the supplies so that African countries can better plan their vaccine rollout.

The World Health Organization chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called the unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines the precursor to the emergence of new coronavirus variants.