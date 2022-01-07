UrduPoint.com

China's Xi Praises 'strong Measures' Against Protesters In Kazakhstan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 08:29 PM

China's Xi praises 'strong measures' against protesters in Kazakhstan

China's President Xi Jinping on Friday praised the Kazakhstan government's deadly crackdown on protesters as "highly responsible" in a message to Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, state media reported

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :China's President Xi Jinping on Friday praised the Kazakhstan government's deadly crackdown on protesters as "highly responsible" in a message to Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, state media reported.

"You decisively took strong measures at critical moments and quickly calmed down the situation, showing your position of responsibility and sense of duty as a politician, and of being highly responsible for your country and your people," Xi told Tokayev in the message, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

tjx/axn

Related Topics

Kazakhstan Media Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

US added 199,000 jobs in December, govt says, far ..

US added 199,000 jobs in December, govt says, far less than expected

27 seconds ago
 Djokovic thanks supporters 'around the world' in I ..

Djokovic thanks supporters 'around the world' in Instagram message

28 seconds ago
 Afghan Dy PM seeks emergency humanitarian aid with ..

Afghan Dy PM seeks emergency humanitarian aid without 'political bias'

30 seconds ago
 14-day online training course kicked off on water- ..

14-day online training course kicked off on water-saving agriculture for Pakista ..

33 seconds ago
 Sheraz Kiyani felicitates Awan for becoming PTI pr ..

Sheraz Kiyani felicitates Awan for becoming PTI president Islamabad region

3 minutes ago
 Parliament fire shifts S.Africa state-of-the-natio ..

Parliament fire shifts S.Africa state-of-the-nation to backup venue

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.