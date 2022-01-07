China's President Xi Jinping on Friday praised the Kazakhstan government's deadly crackdown on protesters as "highly responsible" in a message to Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, state media reported

"You decisively took strong measures at critical moments and quickly calmed down the situation, showing your position of responsibility and sense of duty as a politician, and of being highly responsible for your country and your people," Xi told Tokayev in the message, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

