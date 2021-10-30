(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed on Saturday the G20 summit participants a six-point Global Vaccine Cooperation Action Initiative.

"I would like to propose a global initiative on COVID-19 vaccine cooperation," Xi said while addressing the 16th G20 summit via video link, as cited by the CCTV.

The initiative includes strengthening vaccine research and development cooperation, upholding equity and justice, and providing more vaccines to developing countries to meet the global vaccination target for 2022 as set by the World Health Organization.

The international community should support the World Trade Organization in making an early decision on waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines and call on vaccine companies to transfer technology to developing countries, the Chinese leader added.

Additionally, Xi called for equal treatment of all COVID-19 vaccines and their early mutual recognition.

The leader also called for increased cross-border trade cooperation to ensure smooth trade of vaccines and the raw materials required for their manufacture.