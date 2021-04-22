UrduPoint.com
China's Xi Proposes 'Shared, But Differentiated' Principle In Combating Climate Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:50 PM

China's Xi Proposes 'Shared, But Differentiated' Principle in Combating Climate Change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Developing and developed countries should bear different responsibilities in combating climate change globally, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate hosted by the United States on Thursday.

"We need to adhere to the 'shared, but differentiated' responsibility principle, which is the cornerstone in combating climate change globally.

We need to fully recognize the contributions from developing countries in dealing with climate change, while taking their special difficulties and concerns into consideration. Developed nations need to demonstrate bigger ambitions and actions and help developing countries accelerate their transition toward green and low-carbon [development model]," Xi said.

Xi added that China was willing to work with the international community, including the United States, to deal with climate change globally.

More Stories From World

