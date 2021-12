(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) China's leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold virtual talks on December 15, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

"President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on December 15 from Beijing will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin via videoconference," Hua said in a statement.

The diplomat did not provide any further details.