UrduPoint.com

China's Xi Puts Forth Proposal To Settle Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 08:09 PM

China's Xi Puts Forth Proposal to Settle Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday put forward a three-point proposal to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during the meeting with his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday put forward a three-point proposal to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during the meeting with his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas.

"First, the basis for settling the Palestinian issue is the establishment of an independent state of Palestine with full sovereignty within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," Xi Jinping was quoted as saying by the China Central Television broadcaster.

Second, the Chinese president pointed out that the needs of the Palestinian economy should be met and the international community should increase humanitarian and development assistance to Palestine.

"Third, the right course of peace negotiations should be followed. Respect the historical status quo of Jerusalem's religious shrines, refrain from radical and provocative statements and actions, promote a larger, more authoritative and more influential international peace conference, create conditions for the resumption of peaceful talks and make concrete efforts to help Palestine and Israel coexist peacefully," Xi concluded.

Abbas is on a state visit to China from June 13-16.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine China Visit Jerusalem June TV From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Three People Injured in Fire at Thermal Power Plan ..

Three People Injured in Fire at Thermal Power Plant in Southern Russia

3 minutes ago
 Police held accused passing false information

Police held accused passing false information

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani hajj pilgrims conclude Pre-Hajj stay in ..

Pakistani hajj pilgrims conclude Pre-Hajj stay in Madinah Munawara, set off for ..

3 minutes ago
 Cyclone Biparjoy: GOC, Commissioner review arrange ..

Cyclone Biparjoy: GOC, Commissioner review arrangements

3 minutes ago
 2,080 players to feature in Inter-District U19 One ..

2,080 players to feature in Inter-District U19 One-Day to be starting from Thurs ..

12 seconds ago
 England pick paceman Broad for first Ashes Test

England pick paceman Broad for first Ashes Test

14 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.