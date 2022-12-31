UrduPoint.com

China's Xi Ready To Maintain Close Cooperation With Putin In 2023 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2022 | 02:20 PM

China's Xi Ready to Maintain Close Cooperation With Putin in 2023 - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a New Year telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed the willingness to maintain close contacts with him in the new year, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday.

"I am ready to maintain close contacts with President Putin and to lead our countries to the deepening of comprehensive strategic cooperation and practical collaboration in various fields for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries," Xi's telegram reads, as quoted by the CCTV.

The Chinese president also said that the relations between Moscow and Beijing may "find new opportunities for growth" in 2023.

On Friday, Putin congratulated Xi on New Year and expressed confidence that cooperation between countries will reach new heights. The Russian leader also underlined that, in the outgoing year, relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China continued to strengthen and demonstrated high dynamic and resilience to external challenges.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Beijing Vladimir Putin Lead May TV Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler lauds emirate&#039;s achievem ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler lauds emirate&#039;s achievements in 2022

38 minutes ago
 President calls for accelerated engagements, coope ..

President calls for accelerated engagements, cooperation with Norway in diverse ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA encourages active lifestyle by organising, sp ..

DEWA encourages active lifestyle by organising, sponsoring sporting competitions

2 hours ago
 IHC registrar office objects to ECP's appeal again ..

IHC registrar office objects to ECP's appeal against orders for LG polls in Isla ..

3 hours ago
 Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: M ..

Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.