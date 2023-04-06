MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping is ready to hold phone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he will choose the right moment, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a French diplomatic source.

The report came after French President Emanuel Macron and the Chinese leader discussed the conflict in Ukraine during their meeting earlier in the day

China is willing to cooperate with France in facilitating dialogue and stable peace in Ukraine, Reuters added.