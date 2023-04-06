Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

China's Xi Ready To Talk With Zelenskyy, To Choose Right Moment - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

China's Xi Ready to Talk With Zelenskyy, to Choose Right Moment - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping is ready to hold phone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he will choose the right moment, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a French diplomatic source.

The report came after French President Emanuel Macron and the Chinese leader discussed the conflict in Ukraine during their meeting earlier in the day

China is willing to cooperate with France in facilitating dialogue and stable peace in Ukraine, Reuters added.

Related Topics

Ukraine China France Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company lau ..

Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company launches in Abu Dhabi

13 minutes ago
 Emirates Red Crescent, TECOM Group partner to laun ..

Emirates Red Crescent, TECOM Group partner to launch &#039;The Good Store&#039; ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE President extends personal COP28 invite to Pre ..

UAE President extends personal COP28 invite to President El Sisi of Egypt

29 minutes ago
 ERC constructs 1,000 prefabricated housing units f ..

ERC constructs 1,000 prefabricated housing units for earthquake victims in Syria

58 minutes ago
 COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

1 hour ago
 NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s judgment on ..

NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s judgment on Punjab, KP polls

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.