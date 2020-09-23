UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Xi Refrains From Mentioning US In UNGA Speech, Blasts Opponents Of Globalization

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 01:10 AM

China's Xi Refrains From Mentioning US in UNGA Speech, Blasts Opponents of Globalization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping did not mention the United States in his speech to the 75th UN General Assembly on Tuesday but did push back against those who ignore or fight against globalization.

This contrasted with a speech by his US counterpart, Donald Trump, who slammed Beijing for allowing COVID-19 to spread by not being forthcoming at the beginning of the outbreak.

"COVID-19 reminds us that economic globalization is an indisputable reality and a historical trend. Burying one's head in the sand like an ostrich in the face of economic globalization or trying to fight it with Don Quixote's lance goes against the trend of history," Xi said as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The Chinese leader described the world as an interconnected global village, with all countries sharing a common future.

He also pushed against a "zero-sum" approach, advocating mutually beneficial cooperation that respects national differences.

Under the Trump administration, US-China relations have significantly deteriorated, with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair economic practices, human rights violations in some of its regions, and encroachment on the special status of Hong Kong, and lack of transparency with regard to the novel coronavirus epidemic. China has denied the accusations and, in its turn, pointed to various violations of international law on the part of the US and styled itself as the foremost supporter of the globalized economy, in contrast with its increasingly more protectionist critic.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations China Washington Trump Global Village Beijing Hong Kong United States All Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain, Israel leaders in post-accord telephone t ..

28 minutes ago

Ex-Maltese PM's chief of staff arrested in fraud p ..

28 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Most Released Taliban ..

49 minutes ago

Govt wants all convicts, absconders return to Paki ..

49 minutes ago

Saracens chief tells players to 'relish the big st ..

49 minutes ago

Russian President Will Be Able to Dismiss Any Memb ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.