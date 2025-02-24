China’s Xi, Russia’s Putin Hold Phone Talks
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Chinese and Russian leaders on Monday held a phone call, Chinese state media reported.
China's President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Xinhua news reported.
The details of the call, made at the request of Moscow, are awaited.
Recent Stories
AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi
DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..
Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services
Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn
Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..
Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation
MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan
Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even play full 50 overs in crucial m ..
Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dou ..
FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package
More Stories From World
-
China’s Xi, Russia’s Putin hold phone talks6 minutes ago
-
Tourist arrivals from China to Malaysia up 130.9 pct in 202416 minutes ago
-
Xi says China and Russia are 'true friends' who 'support each other': state media16 minutes ago
-
China's tech hub Shenzhen to launch 10 bln yuan fund to accelerate AI industry growth26 minutes ago
-
Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" remains top 5 at N. American weekend box office26 minutes ago
-
Kenya officer in Haiti UN-backed mission killed26 minutes ago
-
Foreign guests from the Saudi Media Forum explore Kingdom's security heritage at 'Place of History'36 minutes ago
-
Guinness records the largest Saudi Ardah performance during 'Founding Day' Celebration in Riyadh36 minutes ago
-
KSrelief Supervisor General, SOS Children's Villages International's President discuss cooperation36 minutes ago
-
Earthquake of 5.3-Magnitude Strikes Eastern Indonesia46 minutes ago
-
Pope, still in critical condition, had a good night: Vatican46 minutes ago
-
Jeddah Culture, Arts Society hosts 'Our Kingdom' photo exhibition on founding Day46 minutes ago