China’s Xi, Russia’s Putin Hold Phone Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Chinese and Russian leaders on Monday held a phone call, Chinese state media reported.

China's President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Xinhua news reported.

The details of the call, made at the request of Moscow, are awaited.

