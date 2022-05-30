UrduPoint.com

China's Xi Says Asia-Pacific States Commonly Responsible For Regional Peace, Stability

Published May 30, 2022

China's Xi Says Asia-Pacific States Commonly Responsible for Regional Peace, Stability

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Asia-Pacific countries share common responsibility for protecting peace and stability in the region, as well as promoting national development and prosperity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

"Defending peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific and promoting the development and prosperity of all countries are the common aspiration of the nations of the region and the shared responsibility of regional states," Xi said in his written address to the second meeting of Pacific foreign ministers in Fiji.

He said China has always remained a "good friend to like-minded Pacific island states" regardless of the international situation.

According to the Chinese leader, Beijing has always followed the principle of equality of all countries, irrespective of their size, in developing friendly relations with Pacific island states, and has upheld the concept of fairness, mutual benefit, sincerity and friendship.

"In recent years, China's comprehensive strategic partnership with Pacific island countries, based on mutual respect and joint development, has been continuously evolving and has already bore fruit," Xi said.

Xi stressed that China is standing ready to cooperate with Pacific island nations, build confidence in jointly overcoming challenges, and reach consensus for the sake of common development.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi started his Pacific tour last Thursday, during which he is expected to pay official visits to the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste. In Fiji, the minister hosted a virtual meeting with his counterparts from 10 Asia-Pacific nations. The inaugural meeting in this format was held last October and marked a new effort by Beijing to intensify security dialogue in the region to counter US-led initiatives.

