Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the relations between the two countries were unaffected by external factors, the Xinhua news agency reported Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the relations between the two countries were unaffected by external factors, the Xinhua news agency reported Friday.

The two leaders exchanged New Year Greetings earlier in the day.

According to the news outlet, Xi stressed the Russia-China relations possessed a strong inner drive and independence and were not influenced by the rapid changes of the international scene or any other factors.

The Chinese leader is said to have noted that by strengthening their cooperation Moscow and Beijing could efficiently counter attempts to pressure and divide the two countries.