China's Xi Says Beijing 'Ready To Fight' Potential Invaders

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:05 PM

China would never allow any forces to violate its national sovereignty or separate its sacred territory and would be able to fight such threats, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) China would never allow any forces to violate its national sovereignty or separate its sacred territory and would be able to fight such threats, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

On Friday, Xi attended the meeting in Beijing commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea.

"We will never sit back and watch any damage to our national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and will never allow anyone or any force to infringe and divide the sacred territory of the motherland. Once such a serious situation occurs, the Chinese people will surely respond with a devastating blow to their heads," the Chinese leader said.

He stressed that China does not seek hegemony or expansion and firmly opposes hegemonism and power politiсs.

"In today's world, any unilateralism, protectionism, and extreme egoism is totally unacceptable! Any method of blackmail, blockade, and extreme pressure is totally ineffective! Any behavior that only focuses on itself, any behavior that engages in hegemony and bullying will simply not work! Not only it doesn't work at all, it will definitely lead to a dead end," Xi Jinping said during his speech.

Tensions between the two countries have escalated in recent months over China's activity in the South China Sea. China has accused the US of trying to increase its presence in the South China Sea by the deployment of flight operations, maritime strike exercises and tactical training, which China sees as a violation of its sovereignty and an undermining of stability in the region.

