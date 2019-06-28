UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Xi Says BRICS Needs To Bolster Defense Against External Threats

Muhammad Irfan 44 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:30 PM

China's Xi Says BRICS Needs to Bolster Defense Against External Threats

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged BRICS developing economies on Friday to be more alert to external threats, while tightening cooperation within the bloc

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping urged BRICS developing economies on Friday to be more alert to external threats, while tightening cooperation within the bloc.

"In this complex environment, BRICS member states need to... strengthen their development and ability to stand up to external challenges," he said at a BRICS summit on the margins of the G20 Summit in Japan.

Xi said Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa needed to work closer together and build relationships that were of mutual benefit and based on mutual respect and fairness.

"We need to make BRICS more competitive, take on a more active role in the global cooperation on innovations and... create an open, fair and nondiscriminatory climate," he added.

The Chinese president said he supported Brazil's proposal to focus on stimulating "innovative cooperation" between the five member states this year in order to re-energize "high-quality development."

Related Topics

India Russia China Alert Brazil Japan South Africa Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Hundreds Protest Against G20 Summit in Osaka

24 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Probing 13 People Over Druzh ..

24 minutes ago

Editorial: As tensions rise in the Gulf, the stake ..

29 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Badgam

34 minutes ago

Belarus Removed Over 705,200 Tonnes of Contaminate ..

34 minutes ago

Minsk May Host Belarusian-Russian-Tajik Top-Level ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.