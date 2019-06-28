UrduPoint.com
China's Xi Says Developed Countries' Protectionism Poses Biggest Risk To Int'l Community

Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:10 AM

China's Xi Says Developed Countries' Protectionism Poses Biggest Risk to Int'l Community

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the international community was facing instability, while the biggest risk was posed by the developed countries' unilateralism and protectionism, leading to trade wars.

"We are now facing a very difficult situation at the international arena. Even though the global economy is generally growing, we are witnessing the increase in instability and uncertainty.

The biggest risk is that some developing countries take protectionist and unilateral measures leading to trade wars and economic blockade. All of this destroys the international trade order and chain of production and this also affects the mutual interests of our countries. Besides, this casts a shadow on peace and stability in the entire world, as well as development," Xi said at an informal BRICS meeting held on the margins of the G20 summit in Osaka.

