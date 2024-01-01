China's Xi Says Economy Is 'more Resilient And Dynamic'
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that the country's economy had grown "more resilient and dynamic than before" as he addressed the nation in a speech marking the New Year.
Xi has endured a challenging 2023 at the helm of the world's second-largest economy.
His administration has struggled to sustain an economic rebound since rapidly dumping its onerous zero-Covid policy a year ago.
But Xi said 2023 had seen the economy "weather the storm" and become "more resilient and dynamic than before", in a New Year speech broadcast on state-run channel CCTV.