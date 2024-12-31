Open Menu

China's Xi Says 'no One Can Stop' Unification With Taiwan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) China's President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that "no one can stop" unification with Taiwan, as he addressed the nation in a New Year's speech.

"Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family.

No one can sever our blood ties, and no one can stop the historical trend of the reunification of the motherland," Xi said in a speech broadcast on state media.

Xi's comments come just weeks before Donald Trump takes office in the United States.

Taiwan is a key point of contention between Beijing and Washington, which does not officially recognise Taiwan

