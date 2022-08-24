UrduPoint.com

China's Xi Says Ready To Boost Strategic Cooperation With South Korea

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 09:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping has exchanged congratulatory letters with South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol on the occasion of a 30-year anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries, and said that Beijing was ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with Seoul, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.

"I attach a great importance to the development of relations between China and South Korea, and we are ready to boost our strategic cooperation with President Yoon Suk-yeol," Xi was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The Chinese president also expressed hope that the anniversary would become a new milestone in the bilateral relations and would facilitate the elimination of obstacles and "reinforce friendship" between both states.

