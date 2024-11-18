Open Menu

China's Xi Says To 'enhance' Ties With Brazil As Arrives For G20: State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

China's Xi says to 'enhance' ties with Brazil as arrives for G20: state media

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Chinese leader Xi Jinping said he was seeking to "further enhance" ties with Brazil as he arrived Sunday for a state visit and a G20 summit, state media said.

Xi is due to meet Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the visit, which will last until Thursday.

State news agency Xinhua said he looked forward to talks "on further enhancing China-Brazil relations, promoting synergy of the two countries' development strategies, international and regional issues of common interest."

The Chinese leader said "the visit will further strengthen the two countries' strategic mutual trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields," Xinhua said.

At the 19th meeting of G20 leaders, Xi said he was "ready to work with all parties to discuss plans and seek development," state media said, as well as "jointly advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization."

China is Brazil's top trading partner, exceeding $180 billion in each-way trade in 2023, with semiconductors, phones and pharmaceuticals dominating exports to the South American country.

Related Topics

World Exports China Visit Brazil Sunday Media All Top Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match ..

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia

2 hours ago
 realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Compe ..

Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..

3 hours ago
 A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography ..

A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..

3 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakh ..

Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case   

3 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Aust ..

Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia 

4 hours ago
 PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

4 hours ago
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to t ..

Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..

4 hours ago
 'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow i ..

'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi

6 hours ago
 Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications f ..

Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today

6 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

6 hours ago
 Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final ..

Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From World