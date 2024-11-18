China's Xi Says To 'enhance' Ties With Brazil As Arrives For G20: State Media
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Chinese leader Xi Jinping said he was seeking to "further enhance" ties with Brazil as he arrived Sunday for a state visit and a G20 summit, state media said.
Xi is due to meet Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the visit, which will last until Thursday.
State news agency Xinhua said he looked forward to talks "on further enhancing China-Brazil relations, promoting synergy of the two countries' development strategies, international and regional issues of common interest."
The Chinese leader said "the visit will further strengthen the two countries' strategic mutual trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields," Xinhua said.
At the 19th meeting of G20 leaders, Xi said he was "ready to work with all parties to discuss plans and seek development," state media said, as well as "jointly advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization."
China is Brazil's top trading partner, exceeding $180 billion in each-way trade in 2023, with semiconductors, phones and pharmaceuticals dominating exports to the South American country.
Recent Stories
Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case
Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia
PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Composer of Piaf's 'Non, je ne regrette rien' dies aged 9511 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's home ownership rises in 202311 minutes ago
-
France says Ukraine using its missiles inside Russia still an 'option'21 minutes ago
-
New Zealanders lose nearly 117 mln USD to scammers in 202331 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says Biden 'fuelling' tensions with Kyiv missile decision31 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's new cabinet sworn in31 minutes ago
-
Senegal ruling party on track to election win41 minutes ago
-
PM of Samoa to visit China51 minutes ago
-
Indonesia warns of cold lava floods from volcano eruptions in East Nusa Tenggara province1 hour ago
-
US, Philippines sign deal on sharing military information1 hour ago
-
New direct air service links China's Zhejiang with Uzbekistan1 hour ago
-
Vietnam's tra fish export forecast to reach 2 bln USD in 20241 hour ago