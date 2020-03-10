China's Xi Says Virus 'basically Curbed' At Epicentre
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:50 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping declared Tuesday that the spread of the deadly coronavirus epidemic has been "basically curbed" at its epicentre in Hubei province and its capital Wuhan.
Xi said "initial success has been made in stabilizing the situation and turning the tide in Hubei and Wuhan," the official Xinhua news agency reportedafter the Chinese leader paid his first visit to the city since the crisis eruptedin January.