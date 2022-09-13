UrduPoint.com

China's Xi Says Will Promote Sino-Kazakh Permanent Strategic Partnership During Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday he intends to discuss the enhancement of permanent bilateral strategic partnership with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his official visit to Nur-Sultan.

Xi will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on Wednesday at Tokayev's invitation.

"As part of the upcoming visit, I am ready to discuss with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev how to further advance the Sino-Kazakh permanent comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era," Xi said in an article, published by the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper.

Xi stressed the necessity to focus on the common destiny of China and Kazakhstan, adding that Sino-Kazakh relations have become "rock-solid" and withstood the test of time.

"Our countries have always provided firm support to each other on key issues related to state sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, respected each other's development path, independently chosen in accordance with national realities, and welcomed the new achievements of the other side in state development and national revival," the Chinese president said.

Xi further called for maintaining the principles of good-neighborliness and friendship in bilateral relations, as well as building a high level of political trust for the sake of stable and dynamic partnership.

The president expressed China's readiness to systematically build bilateral relations with Kazakhstan by maintaining frequent exchanges and intensifying cooperation through governments and legislative bodies, parties and regions.

In addition, Xi said that it is necessary to strengthen relations with Kazakhstan in the security field on the level of law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies and defense departments.

"It is important to firmly defend our common security. In a difficult international and regional situation, ensuring solidarity and deepening cooperation has been and remains a tool to overcome the crisis and solve security problems," he said.

At the same time, it is important to strengthen cooperation in the international arena, Xi noted, in particular, China and Kazakhstan should engage in close cooperation with such multilateral formats as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, as well as China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum.

