BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping offered his condolences to the leaders of Iran, Italy and South Korea over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The letters of condolences were sent to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"I believe that the government and people of Iran will certainly be able to win the fight against the coronavirus epidemic," Xi said in a letter to Rouhani, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry.

Xi told Mattarella that Chinese people and government "strongly supported efforts" made by Italy in the "battle" against the epidemic.

Moreover, Xi said that Beijing was ready to cooperate with Rome and provide assistance to the Italian colleagues.

"China will continue to provide assistance to South Korea to fight the epidemic within its capabilities, and is ready to work together with the South Korean side to overcome this epidemic as early as possible and ensure the health of citizens of the two countries and of the people in the whole world is not harmed," Xi told Moon in a letter.

While the coronavirus keeps spreading all over the world, triggering travel bans and events cancellations, China's peak of the epidemic is over, according to the country's health authorities.