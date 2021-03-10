UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Xi Sends Letter To Assad After Syrian President's COVID-19 Infection - State Media

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

China's Xi Sends Letter to Assad After Syrian President's COVID-19 Infection - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, who contracted the coronavirus, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.

The Syrian presidential office announced on Monday that the leader and his wife Asma had tested positive for the coronavirus, adding that both are in stable condition and are quarantined at home.

According to CCTV, the Chinese leader inquired about the health of Assad and his wife.

The broadcaster did not provide any other details of the letter.

Related Topics

Syria China Wife TV Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

6 minutes ago

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

17 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

20 minutes ago

Expo, UN galvanise change-makers to act on Sustain ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

36 minutes ago

Universities asked to utilize public funds stringe ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.