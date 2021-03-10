BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, who contracted the coronavirus, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.

The Syrian presidential office announced on Monday that the leader and his wife Asma had tested positive for the coronavirus, adding that both are in stable condition and are quarantined at home.

According to CCTV, the Chinese leader inquired about the health of Assad and his wife.

The broadcaster did not provide any other details of the letter.