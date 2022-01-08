MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The Chinese ambassador in Kazakhstan handed over to Kazakh diplomats a message of support to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

"The ambassador relayed a message from Chairman Xi Jinping addressed to the head of state that contained words of support and hope that the situation in our country would soon stabilize," the statement read.

Ambassador Zhang Xiao told Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi that China strongly opposed attempts to undermine stability and security in Kazakhstan and remained its friend and partner.