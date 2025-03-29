China's Xi Sends Quake Condolences To Myanmar Junta Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) China's President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to Myanmar's junta chief on Saturday, a day after a devastating earthquake killed at least 1,000 people.
Xi "expressed deep sorrow" over the destruction and said China was "willing to provide Myanmar the needed assistance to support people in affected areas" in his message to junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.
The 7.7-magnitude quake struck northwest of the central Myanmar city of Sagaing on Friday afternoon, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.
The quake destroyed buildings, downed bridges and buckled roads across swaths of Myanmar, with severe damage reported in the second-biggest city, Mandalay.
It also hit parts of China's southwestern Yunnan province and Thailand. Authorities said up to 100 workers were trapped after a 30-storey building under construction collapsed in the Thai capital Bangkok.
China sent an 82-person team of rescuers to Myanmar on Saturday, its emergency management ministry said, after Min Aung Hlaing issued an exceptionally rare appeal for international aid.
A separate rescue team from China's Yunnan arrived in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon on Saturday, CCTV reported.
The Chinese government will also provide Myanmar with 100 million Yuan ($13.8 million) in emergency humanitarian assistance, with shipments to begin Monday, its international aid agency said Saturday.
Four years of civil war in Myanmar sparked by a military coup have ravaged the healthcare and emergency response systems.
Previous military governments have shunned foreign assistance even after major natural disasters.
China's foreign ministry said in a separate statement early on Saturday that there were no reports of casualties among Chinese citizens.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025
US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during Na ..
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
More Stories From World
-
China's Xi sends quake condolences to Myanmar junta chief2 minutes ago
-
Chapman blasts ton as New Zealand win first Pakistan ODI by 73 runs12 minutes ago
-
Mike Leigh on the 'hard truths' of film, happiness and World War III21 minutes ago
-
French chefs quake as Michelin prepares new guide21 minutes ago
-
Indian security forces kill 16 Maoist rebels: police51 minutes ago
-
Serbian students protest at pro-government media 'propaganda'51 minutes ago
-
Japan and US call for stronger ties on Iwo Jima anniversary1 hour ago
-
Myanmar quake toll passes 1,000 as rescuers dig for survivors2 hours ago
-
Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine2 hours ago
-
India sends aid flight to quake-hit Myanmar2 hours ago
-
Fatemi spotlights plight of under-occupation Kashmiris, Palestinians during meeting with UN chief3 hours ago
-
Elon Musk says xAI startup buying X platform3 hours ago