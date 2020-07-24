(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping has voiced readiness to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan and collaborate on enhancing the partnership between Beijing and Tashkent, the Uzbek Presidency said in a press release on Friday.

Xi made the statement when conveying birthday greetings to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who turned 63 on Friday.

"In his greetings, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that he was 'paying great attention to the development of the Uzbek-Chinese relations and highly appreciated the deep friendship they have established,'" the Uzbek president's press service said.

As quoted in the press release, Xi has "expressed readiness to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan and take the multi-faceted Uzbek-Chinese cooperation to a qualitatively new lever by joint efforts."

The press release did not provide any details on the possible date of such visit.