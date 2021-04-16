(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Fighting climate change should not be used as a bargaining chip in global geopolitics, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a video conference with leaders of France and Germany on Friday.

"Combating climate change is a common mission for the humankind. It should not become a bargaining chip in geopolitics or be used as an excuse to attack other countries and set up trade barriers," Xi said.

The Chinese leader held a video conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to exchange views on a wide range of issues, including climate change, China-Europe relations and the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Xi reiterated China's pledge to reach its emission peak by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

"As the biggest developing country in the world, China will complete the most intensive carbon emission reduction and move from emission peak to carbon neutrality during the shortest period of time in the world's history. This is, without a question, a tough battle," Xi said.

Both Macron and Merkel expressed willingness to work with China on climate change issues.

The trilateral conference came less than a week before US President Joe Biden is expected to host a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate from April 22-23.

The US-led climate summit is part of the Biden administration's initiatives to demonstrate the United States' commitment to combating climate change, after former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris Accord.