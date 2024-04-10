Open Menu

China's Xi Tells Ex-Taiwan Leader 'external Interference' Cannot Block Unification

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM

China's Xi tells ex-Taiwan leader 'external interference' cannot block unification

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that "external interference" would not stop Beijing from unifying with Taiwan, as he met the self-ruled island's former leader in a rare display of cross-strait dialogue.

Taiwan's former president Ma Ying-jeou is in China as part of what he has called a "journey of peace" to calm tensions with Beijing, which claims the island as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control.

Xi welcomed a delegation headed by Ma to Beijing on Wednesday afternoon, Chinese and Taiwanese media reported, in a rare meeting between current or former leaders in Beijing and Taipei, and the first since a landmark summit between the two men in 2015 when Ma was still in office.

"The Chinese nation has written the indivisible history of both sides of the Taiwan Strait and engraved the fact that our compatriots... are connected by blood," Xi said in footage of the meeting broadcast by Taiwan's TVBS news.

"There is no force that can separate us... Differences in systems cannot change the objective fact that we belong to one nation and one people," Xi was shown telling Ma across a glossy table in an ornate reception room in the capital.

"External interference cannot stop the historic cause of our reunion," Xi said.

Ma has been leading a delegation of 20 Taiwanese students and has visited technology firms, universities and historical sites since arriving in China last week.

In his remarks to Xi, Ma said "young people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait represent the future of the Chinese nation".

"If war were to break out between the two sides, it would be an unbearable burden for the Chinese nation," he said.

"Chinese people on both sides of the strait absolutely have ample wisdom to peacefully handle disputes and avoid conflicts," said Ma, adding that they should also "oppose Taiwan independence".

Related Topics

Technology China Young Beijing Taipei Independence 2015 Media From Blood Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

8 hours ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

16 hours ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

16 hours ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

17 hours ago
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

16 hours ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

16 hours ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

16 hours ago
 Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related ..

Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes

17 hours ago
 Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platf ..

Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring

18 hours ago
 S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run ..

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election

18 hours ago

More Stories From World