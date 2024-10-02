(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin he was ready to "expand" cooperation, as the two leaders exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, state media said.

Xi said China was "ready to join Putin to constantly expand all-round pragmatic cooperation between (our) two countries", state news agency Xinhua said.

Putin has looked to the Chinese leader for support since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with the allies boosting trade to record highs as Moscow faces heavy economic sanctions from the West.

Moscow and Beijing both rail against "Western hegemony", particularly what they see as US domination of global affairs, and declared a "no limits" partnership shortly before Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine.

Xi is set to attend a meeting of the BRICS countries in the southwestern Russian city of Kazan this month, where he is expected to meet Putin.