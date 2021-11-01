UrduPoint.com

China's Xi To Address Glasgow Climate Conference In Writing - UN

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will address the COP26 climate change conference in a written statement that will be uploaded to a UN website on Monday

GLASGOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Chinese leader Xi Jinping will address the COP26 climate change conference in a written statement that will be uploaded to a UN website on Monday.

A list of high-level speakers published by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change ahead of the two-day leaders' summit shows that Xi's message will wrap up the plenary meeting at around 17:00 GMT. He is the only world leader to address the meeting in writing.

Also speaking on Monday are US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany will attend a separate event for heads of government, which will include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The world's main climate conference kicked off in Scotland's Glasgow on Sunday. It is hosted by the United Kingdom in partnership with Italy and will run until November 12.

World leaders are expected to agree on steps to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), including a phase-out of coal, curbs on deforestation, transition to greener technologies and investment in renewables.

