China's Xi To Address SCO, CSTO Summits Via Video Conference - State Media

Thu 16th September 2021 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Chinese leader Xi Jinping will address his counterparts from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) via video conference, Xinhua reported Thursday, citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

 CSTO will convene in Dushanbe later in the day and will be followed by the SCO summit on Friday.

Afghanistan is expected to be among the most pressing focal points.

