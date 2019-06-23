UrduPoint.com
China's Xi To Attend G20 Summit In Japan Next Week - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 08:00 AM

China's Xi to Attend G20 Summit in Japan Next Week - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the Japanese city of Osaka from June 27-29 to participate in the G20 summit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"At the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the Japanese Osaka from June 27-29 to take part in the G20 summit," ministry's spokesman Lu Kang said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry has not disclosed the details about Xi's bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

However, US President Donald Trump has already announced plans for an "extended" meeting with the Chinese leader as Beijing and Washington are trying to settle an ongoing trade dispute.

