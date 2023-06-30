Open Menu

China's Xi To Attend SCO Summit On July 4 Via Video Link - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2023 | 10:00 AM

China's Xi to Attend SCO Summit on July 4 Via Video Link - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on July 4, which will be held via video link under the Indian chairmanship, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Friday.

"At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate via video link from Beijing in the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Council of Heads of State and deliver an important speech," the spokeswoman said in a statement on the website.

In May, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that the 23rd SCO summit will be held online on July 4 in a virtual format.

The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were admitted as members. India took over the chairmanship of the organization in September 2022 and is the host country this year.

