UrduPoint.com

China's Xi To Meet Belarus President At Central Asia Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 08:15 PM

China's Xi to meet Belarus president at Central Asia summit

China's president was scheduled to meet his counterpart from Belarus at a leaders' summit in Central Asia on Thursday, state media reported, as Xi Jinping makes his first overseas visit since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic

Beijing, Sept 15 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :China's president was scheduled to meet his counterpart from Belarus at a leaders' summit in Central Asia on Thursday, state media reported, as Xi Jinping makes his first overseas visit since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"On the afternoon of the 15th, local time, President Xi Jinping will meet with Belarusian President (Alexander) Lukashenko in Samarkand" in Uzbekistan, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Xi earlier met with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Russia China Visit Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Belarus Media From Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Mehmood visits NHMP headquarters

Mehmood visits NHMP headquarters

46 seconds ago
 Govt spends Rs 47 bln to facilitate citizens under ..

Govt spends Rs 47 bln to facilitate citizens under Sehat Sahulat Program

49 seconds ago
 Toney gets first England call-up as Southgate stan ..

Toney gets first England call-up as Southgate stands by Maguire

51 seconds ago
 Use of modern technology vital to eliminate crimes ..

Use of modern technology vital to eliminate crimes: IGP Faisal Shahkar

55 seconds ago
 Biden's Approval Ratings Improve While Remaining L ..

Biden's Approval Ratings Improve While Remaining Low - Poll

4 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms commitment to work closely with Russi ..

PM reaffirms commitment to work closely with Russia in diverse sectors

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.