UrduPoint.com

China's Xi To Meet With Russian Prime Minister On March 21 - Kremlin Aide

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

China's Xi to Meet With Russian Prime Minister on March 21 - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on March 21, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that the Chinese president will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"On March 21, the Chinese president will meet with the head of our government, Mishustin," Ushakov told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia China Visit Vladimir Putin March From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Herita ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Mleiha

10 minutes ago
 UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions ..

UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions on Afghanistan coordinated by ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in ene ..

UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in energy and climate action fields

2 hours ago
 9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives ..

9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management gradua ..

2 hours ago

Rabdan Academy holds ‘Promising Practices Forum’ with participation of leadi ..

3 hours ago
 Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable ..

Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable energy, reducing emissions

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.