MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on March 21, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that the Chinese president will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"On March 21, the Chinese president will meet with the head of our government, Mishustin," Ushakov told reporters.