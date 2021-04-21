BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the upcoming summit on climate change, organized by the United States through a video link, on Thursday, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

"At the invitation of US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the climate summit in the format of a video conference, where he will deliver a speech," the spokeswoman said in a Wednesday statement.

In late March, the White House announced that the US president had invited 40 world leaders to a live-streamed two-day virtual summit aimed at bringing forth the world's "major economies" to discuss the urgency and economic benefits of strong climate action.