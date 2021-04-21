UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Xi To Speak At US-Sponsored Virtual Climate Summit On Thursday - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 10:40 AM

China's Xi to Speak at US-Sponsored Virtual Climate Summit on Thursday - Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the upcoming summit on climate change, organized by the United States through a video link, on Thursday, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

"At the invitation of US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the climate summit in the format of a video conference, where he will deliver a speech," the spokeswoman said in a Wednesday statement.

In late March, the White House announced that the US president had invited 40 world leaders to a live-streamed two-day virtual summit aimed at bringing forth the world's "major economies" to discuss the urgency and economic benefits of strong climate action.

Related Topics

World China White House United States March Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli Envoy to GCC S ..

9 hours ago

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

10 hours ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

11 hours ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

12 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.