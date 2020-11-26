UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Xi To Visit S.Korea When Conditions Are Ripe - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:04 PM

China's Xi to Visit S.Korea When Conditions Are Ripe - Foreign Minister

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit South Korea as soon as conditions for the visit are met, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit South Korea as soon as conditions for the visit are met, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Wang delivered Xi's "special verbal message" to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, at the South Korean presidential office in Seoul. The foreign minister visited South Korea as the two countries discuss Chinese president's visit to Seoul, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I believe that (Xi's) visit will be realized as soon as the conditions are ready," Wang said after his meeting with South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-wha, as quoted by the Korea Herald Newspaper.

When asked about the conditions for the Chinese president's visit, the minister said the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic must be brought under complete control, stressing that both sides must focus on containing the spread of the disease, according to the Korea Herald Newspaper.

Wang stressed the importance of South Korea-China relations, saying there was a need to continue with the second stage of the China-Korea free trade deal.

The minister added that South Korea and China must enhance cooperation in economy, regional security, multilateralism and free trade.

The two countries are trying to repair their relations after bilateral tensions caused by the decision of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye to allow the United States to deploy its anti-missile system on South Korean soil. China said it could be used by the US for espionage and responded by sanctioning a boycott on South Korean businesses until late 2017.

Related Topics

China Visit Seoul South Korea United States North Korea 2017 Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

ZHO, Al Jalila Foundation organise new cycle of &# ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court disposes of Yousuf Mirza bail ..

1 minute ago

AJK moves to furnish remote areas with fully equip ..

1 minute ago

Austria to Tighten Security in Churches After Vien ..

1 minute ago

Al Hamed visits SSMC’s Emergency, Burnt Unit, an ..

36 minutes ago

ADFD-Funded AED 67.5 mn electricity distribution n ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.