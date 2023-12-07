Open Menu

China's Xi To Visit Vietnam Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2023 | 01:20 PM

China's Xi to visit Vietnam next week

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit neighbouring Vietnam next week, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"General Secretary of the CCP central committee and President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Vietnam from December 12 to 13," foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement.

The Chinese president was invited by Vietnam's top leaders Nguyen Phu Trong and Vo Van Thong, she added.

Xi's trip follows a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi earlier this month in which he hailed the countries' "same ideals and a shared future", according to a foreign ministry readout.

Vietnam, which fought a war with China between 1979 and 1988, is wary of its giant northern neighbour, and is one of a handful of countries with claims on the many islets and outcrops that dot the South China Sea.

Beijing claims almost the entire sea, through which trillions of Dollars in trade passes annually, and has ignored an international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

