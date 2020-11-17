MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested Tuesday that the BRICS club of emerging economies should hold a conference on using traditional remedies to treat coronavirus disease.

"I suggest that a BRICS symposium on traditional medicine be called to consider the role of traditional remedies in the efforts to treat coronavirus," he said at the BRICS summit.

The 12th meeting of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa was moved to a virtual setting in light of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization said in May that herbal and other traditional medicines should be tested for safety and efficacy before they were considered as possible treatments for COVID-19.