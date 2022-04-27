(@FahadShabbir)

China's Xi Jinping has called for an "all-out" campaign to build infrastructure, according to state media, marking the latest attempt by leaders to boost growth in the Covid-battered economy

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :China's Xi Jinping has called for an "all-out" campaign to build infrastructure, according to state media, marking the latest attempt by leaders to boost growth in the Covid-battered economy.

Despite struggling to defeat the country's worst outbreak in two years, the leadership is digging in its heels with a strict zero-Covid policy that involves lockdowns in the biggest cities and mass testing.

"Infrastructure is an important support for economic and social development," Xi said at a high-level meeting on Tuesday, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

And the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs added that China's "infrastructure is still incompatible with the demand for national development and security".

The meeting identified several sectors such as transport and energy where an infrastructure boost was needed, including the construction of ports and airports.

Xi's comments are the latest in a series of statements and steps aimed at boosting confidence in the economy and reassuring markets.

Shares in infrastructure firms rose Wednesday on the back of Xi's comments, including construction company Sany Heavy Industry and China State Construction International.