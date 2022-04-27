UrduPoint.com

China's Xi Urges 'all-out' Infrastructure Push To Boost Growth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 02:17 PM

China's Xi urges 'all-out' infrastructure push to boost growth

China's Xi Jinping has called for an "all-out" campaign to build infrastructure, according to state media, marking the latest attempt by leaders to boost growth in the Covid-battered economy

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :China's Xi Jinping has called for an "all-out" campaign to build infrastructure, according to state media, marking the latest attempt by leaders to boost growth in the Covid-battered economy.

Despite struggling to defeat the country's worst outbreak in two years, the leadership is digging in its heels with a strict zero-Covid policy that involves lockdowns in the biggest cities and mass testing.

"Infrastructure is an important support for economic and social development," Xi said at a high-level meeting on Tuesday, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

And the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs added that China's "infrastructure is still incompatible with the demand for national development and security".

The meeting identified several sectors such as transport and energy where an infrastructure boost was needed, including the construction of ports and airports.

Xi's comments are the latest in a series of statements and steps aimed at boosting confidence in the economy and reassuring markets.

Shares in infrastructure firms rose Wednesday on the back of Xi's comments, including construction company Sany Heavy Industry and China State Construction International.

Related Topics

China Company Market Media Industry Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for 5 years for ..

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for 5 years for corruption

59 seconds ago
 Int'l Construction Fair kicks off in Cuba amid pan ..

Int'l Construction Fair kicks off in Cuba amid pandemic

1 minute ago
 New Zealand reports 9,830 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,830 new community cases of COVID-19

3 minutes ago
 India reports 2,927 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 2,927 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Australia's inflation hits 20-year high over risin ..

Australia's inflation hits 20-year high over rising fuel prices

3 minutes ago
 Investment in research boon for Australian economy ..

Investment in research boon for Australian economy: universities peak body

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.