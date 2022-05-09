(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that relevant parties should support Russia and Ukraine in achieving peace through negotiations and prevent the armed conflict from intensifying.

Earlier in the day, Xi had an online conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during which they discussed the bilateral cooperation between China and Germany and the China-EU dialogue. The two leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine.

"China welcomes all efforts of the international community that facilitate the ceasefire and negotiations, the relevant parties should support Russia and Ukraine in reaching peace through negotiations," Xi said, as quoted by the state-run China Central Television.

The Chinese leader said that the conflict in Ukraine had brought Europe to a critical point.

"It is necessary to make every effort to avoid the intensification and expansion of the conflict, which could lead to a situation beyond repair," Xi warned.

Xi also suggested that Europeans should be responsible for their own security, stating that China supports Europe playing a positive role in the peace process.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops.