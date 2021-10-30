UrduPoint.com

China's Xi Urges G20 Countries To Lead By Example On Reducing Harmful Emissions

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called on the participants of the G20 summit to set an example in reducing harmful emissions and support developing countries in this

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called on the participants of the G20 summit to set an example in reducing harmful emissions and support developing countries in this.

"Developed countries should lead by example on emissions reduction, take full account of the special difficulties and concerns of developing countries, deliver on their commitments of climate finance, and provide technology and capacity-building support to developing countries," Xi told the 16th G20 summit via video link, as quoted by the CCTV.

The G20 countries also should push for the full implementation of the Paris climate deal, the leader added.

Xi also reiterated China's commitment to peaking its CO2 emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

"We will honor our words with actions and work with all countries to pursue a path of green, low-carbon and sustainable development," the leader added.

The president recalled that over the past 10 years, China had phased out 120 million kilowatts of installed coal-fired power generation capacity, as well as launched the construction of the first batch of wind and solar power stations.

