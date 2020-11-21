Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested Saturday that G20 countries take action to end illegal trade in wild animals

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested Saturday that G20 countries take action to end illegal trade in wild animals.

"China calls for a blanket ban on illegal trade in wild animals and stronger contacts and cooperation on wildlife protection," he said during the G20 summit.

The annual gathering of leaders of the world's most developed economies was moved to a virtual setting due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The highly contagious virus is believed to have originated in China where it jumped from bats to pangolins and on to humans. China moved to ban wildlife trade in summer to end the habit of eating wild animal meat, which is blamed for starting the pandemic.