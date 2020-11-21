UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Xi Urges G20 To Stamp Out Illegal Wildlife Trade

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 11:06 PM

China's Xi Urges G20 to Stamp Out Illegal Wildlife Trade

Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested Saturday that G20 countries take action to end illegal trade in wild animals

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested Saturday that G20 countries take action to end illegal trade in wild animals.

"China calls for a blanket ban on illegal trade in wild animals and stronger contacts and cooperation on wildlife protection," he said during the G20 summit.

The annual gathering of leaders of the world's most developed economies was moved to a virtual setting due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The highly contagious virus is believed to have originated in China where it jumped from bats to pangolins and on to humans. China moved to ban wildlife trade in summer to end the habit of eating wild animal meat, which is blamed for starting the pandemic.

Related Topics

World China From Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ali Muhammad Qambrani Boxing Stadium renovation in ..

12 seconds ago

India Lodges Protest With Pakistan Over Attempted ..

14 seconds ago

Merkel Urges Increase in Contributions to WHO-led ..

17 seconds ago

Macron Calls for Distributing First COVID Vaccine ..

7 minutes ago

RugbyU: South African Super Rugby Unlocked results ..

7 minutes ago

Football: German Bundesliga table

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.