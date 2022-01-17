UrduPoint.com

China's Xi Warns Global Confrontation 'invites Catastrophic Consequences'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 04:44 PM

China's Xi warns global confrontation 'invites catastrophic consequences'

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Monday that confrontation between major powers could have "catastrophic consequences" in a speech to world leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Monday that confrontation between major powers could have "catastrophic consequences" in a speech to world leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum.

"History has proved time and again the confrontation does not solve problems, it only invites catastrophic consequences," he said, according to an official translation of the speech which was streamed online.

