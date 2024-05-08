Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic reaffirmed his strong support for China's sovereignty over Taiwan Wednesday as he gave a lavish welcome to President Xi Jinping, who is seeking to deepen political and economic ties with friendlier countries in Europe

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic reaffirmed his strong support for China's sovereignty over Taiwan Wednesday as he gave a lavish welcome to President Xi Jinping, who is seeking to deepen political and economic ties with friendlier countries in Europe.

China has poured billions into Serbia and neighbouring Balkan countries, particularly into mining and manufacturing, and last year Beijing and Belgrade signed a free trade agreement.

Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan were greeted by Vucic on a red carpet outside the main government offices in Belgrade on Wednesday.

The Chinese leader was met by a gun salute and the Chinese national anthem before shaking hands with officials including the prime minister and the National Bank of Serbia governor.

The two leaders waved from a balcony to several thousand people waiting outside, with some waving Chinese flags.

Vucic called welcomed Xi a "friend of Serbia".

"Such respect and love as he will find here in our Serbia, he will not find anywhere else," Vucic added.

He told the crowd as Xi applauded: "We have a clear and simple position regarding Chinese territorial integrity. Yes, Taiwan is China".

Beijing claims the self-ruled island as its own, and said it will not rule out using force to bring the island under Chinese control.

As the two leaders sat down for meetings, Xi told Vucic in opening comments that there was a "strong feeling of friendship between our two countries".

Xi arrived in Belgrade on Tuesday evening following a state visit to France that saw sometimes robust exchanges with President Emmanuel Macron on trade and China's close ties to Russia despite the Ukraine war.

The other two countries chosen for Xi's first trip to Europe since 2019 -- with Hungary as the final stop after Serbia -- are among the most sympathetic to Moscow in Europe.

Streets in the Serbian capital were decked out with Chinese flags, along with posters and billboards that proclaimed a "warm welcome" to "Chinese friends".