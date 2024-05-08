Open Menu

China's Xi Welcomed With 'respect And Love' In Serbia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 06:48 PM

China's Xi welcomed with 'respect and love' in Serbia

Serbia on Wednesday rolled out the red carpet for Chinese President Xi Jinping on the second stage of a European tour aimed at deepening political and economic ties

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Serbia on Wednesday rolled out the red carpet for Chinese President Xi Jinping on the second stage of a European tour aimed at deepening political and economic ties.

Xi arrived in the Serbian capital Tuesday evening following a state visit to France that saw sometimes robust exchanges with President Emmanuel Macron on trade and China's close ties to Russia despite the Ukraine war.

But the other two countries chosen for Xi's first trip to Europe since 2019 -- with Hungary as the final stop after Serbia -- are among the most sympathetic to Moscow in Europe.

China has poured billions into Serbia and neighbouring Balkan countries, particularly into mining and manufacturing, and last year Beijing and Belgrade signed a free trade agreement.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic greeted Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan on a red carpet outside the main government offices in Belgrade on Wednesday.

The Chinese leader was met by a gun salute before shaking hands with officials, including the prime minister and the National Bank of Serbia governor.

The two leaders waved from a balcony to several thousand people, some waving Chinese flags, as Vucic called Xi a "friend of Serbia".

"Such respect and love as he will find here in our Serbia, he will not find anywhere else," Vucic added.

He told the crowd as Xi applauded: "We have a clear and simple position regarding Chinese territorial integrity. Yes, Taiwan is China".

Beijing claims the self-ruled island as its own, and has not ruled out using force to bring it under Chinese control.

Xi told Vucic in opening comments that there was a "strong feeling of friendship between our two countries".

"I hope that this visit will meet your expectations and show the contribution that China can make to Serbia," he said.

They later appeared together to sign a joint declaration, with commercial promises including the purchase of new Chinese trains, new air links, and increased Serbian imports.

In Belgrade Xi received a warm welcome, with streets decked out with Chinese flags and posters proclaiming a "warm welcome" to "Chinese friends".

"For Serbia, this is without a doubt one of the most significant visits," Marko Tmusic, a political sciences professor at the University of Belgrade, told AFP.

In Belgrade, many welcomed Xi's visit.

"I think it's an excellent thing, this visit from the president of one of the most powerful countries in the world," 67-year-old Stojan Vidovic, a retiree, told AFP.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe China France Visit Wife Beijing Belgrade Serbia Hungary 2019 From Government Agreement National Bank Of Pakistan Billion Xi Jinping Love

Recent Stories

KP Government establishes wheat procurement center ..

KP Government establishes wheat procurement center at Havelian

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes note of schoolteacher torture

6 minutes ago
 Art exhibition showcases abstract expressionist pa ..

Art exhibition showcases abstract expressionist paintings by Sherzada Khalid Iqb ..

6 minutes ago
 Police recovers body of youngster, netted killer

Police recovers body of youngster, netted killer

6 minutes ago
 UK House of Lords' member Sayeeda Warsi calls on D ..

UK House of Lords' member Sayeeda Warsi calls on Deputy PM Dar

6 minutes ago
 World Thalassaemia Day: Blood donation camp arrang ..

World Thalassaemia Day: Blood donation camp arranged

6 minutes ago
Jam Kamal urges Pakistan-Belarus trade boost: Pote ..

Jam Kamal urges Pakistan-Belarus trade boost: Potential yet to be fully exploite ..

6 minutes ago
 Seminar on role of youth in building lasting peace ..

Seminar on role of youth in building lasting peace, promoting tolerance held

6 minutes ago
 Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships

Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships

13 minutes ago
 300,000 MT wheat to be procured from leftover area ..

300,000 MT wheat to be procured from leftover areas: CM

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, World Bank agree to New Partnership Fram ..

Pakistan, World Bank agree to New Partnership Framework for reforms, development

12 minutes ago
 World Bank delegation visits Planning and Developm ..

World Bank delegation visits Planning and Development Department KP

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World