UrduPoint.com

China's Xiamen Airlines Orders 40 A320neo Aircraft

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 08:53 PM

China's Xiamen Airlines orders 40 A320neo aircraft

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus said Thursday that China's Xiamen Airlines had made a firm order for 40 A320neo family aircraft

Paris, Sept 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :European aircraft manufacturer Airbus said Thursday that China's Xiamen Airlines had made a firm order for 40 A320neo family aircraft.

Xiamen Airlines is "switching to Airbus for its fleet growth, making the airline the newest Airbus customer," the manufacturer said in a statement.

The airline, based in the southeastern city of Xiamen and part of the China Southern group, has until now had exclusively Boeing aircraft in its fleet.

Airbus did not say whether the order was for A320neo or the larger A321neo aircraft.

At list prices, the order would be worth more $4 billion, but airlines usually negotiate considerable discounts when ordering multiple aircraft.

The order follows nearly three months after a mega-order of 292 by a number of Chinese airlines including Air China, China Eastern, China Southern and Shenzhen Airlines.

While weakened by the pandemic, airlines around the world are preparing for an expected doubling of air travel in the next two decades.

In addition to expanding their fleets, airlines are replacing older aircraft with new models that offer greater fuel efficiency and produce less CO2.

Related Topics

World China Xiamen Shenzhen Family Billion

Recent Stories

Ex-Mississippi Human Services Dept. Director Plead ..

Ex-Mississippi Human Services Dept. Director Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge - Jus ..

2 minutes ago
 Meta Hints at Possible Trump Return to Facebook Be ..

Meta Hints at Possible Trump Return to Facebook Before 2024 Election - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Ulema to be consulted on arrangements for Eid Mila ..

Ulema to be consulted on arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH): Administrato ..

2 minutes ago
 All EU Decisions, Including Sanctions, Veto Abolit ..

All EU Decisions, Including Sanctions, Veto Abolition, Made Unanimously - Spokes ..

5 minutes ago
 Distt admin takes all possible steps to contain De ..

Distt admin takes all possible steps to contain Dengue spread: Admin East

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.