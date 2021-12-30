UrduPoint.com

China's Xian Assured All Basic Necessities To Weather New COVID-19 Outbreak - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 07:39 PM

China's Xian Assured All Basic Necessities to Weather New COVID-19 Outbreak - Authorities

The Chinese authorities have ensured a stable and seamless supply of basic necessities to the Chinese city of Xian located in the Shaanxi province, where a lockdown was imposed due to a new COVID-19 outbreak, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The Chinese authorities have ensured a stable and seamless supply of basic necessities to the Chinese city of Xian located in the Shaanxi province, where a lockdown was imposed due to a new COVID-19 outbreak, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday.

"The Xian City commerce authority, in response to the problems with supplies of basic necessities, which had arisen at an early stage, took active measures to coordinate and address the problems. Currently, Xian generally has enough basic necessities," Gao said at a press conference.

Gao also noted that after the COVID-19 outbreak in the city, the ministry launched a mechanism to ensure supplies to Xian from Anhui, Shandong, Hainan, Sichuan and Yunnan provinces, as well as from the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. According to the spokesman, the authorities created a special platform to coordinate the transportation of basic necessities between the provinces and to optimize supply chains.

Gao added that, depending on the further development of the epidemiological situation, the ministry will take the necessary measures to ensure a seamless supply of basic necessities to the city's residents and to maintain price stability.

On December 9, Xian registered the COVID-19 outbreak. On December 22, the local authorities announced the lockdown to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. So far, over 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the city. Residents of the city are currently prohibited to leave their homes, except in cases of emergency. Every family is allowed to select only one member to buy food and essential goods once in two days. The movement of public transport is stopped.

Amid the lockdown, the authorities of the city registered cases of malpractice by trade networks and online food delivery platforms, which took advantage of the situation to raise the price of basic necessities. The hashtag #Can'tGetFoodInXian gained popularity on Chinese social networks.

Amid such situation, the local authorities urged large trade chains and online food delivery platforms to stabilize their food prices and provide the population with basic needs during the lockdown.

Related Topics

China Xian Gao Buy Price December Commerce Family From

Recent Stories

Syrian President Hopes for Relations With Russia t ..

Syrian President Hopes for Relations With Russia to Be More Vibrant in 2022

43 minutes ago
 Pope scraps New Year's Nativity visit over Covid f ..

Pope scraps New Year's Nativity visit over Covid fears

43 minutes ago
 Arson suspect in Japan fire that killed 25 dies in ..

Arson suspect in Japan fire that killed 25 dies in hospital

43 minutes ago
 Nuclear talks see 'satisfactory' progress, says Ir ..

Nuclear talks see 'satisfactory' progress, says Iran

43 minutes ago
 Italian Medical Regulator Authorizes Two Antiviral ..

Italian Medical Regulator Authorizes Two Antiviral Drugs for COVID-19

43 minutes ago
 France warns Britons no more transit to return to ..

France warns Britons no more transit to return to EU homes

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.