UrduPoint.com

China's Xi'an Lifts Lockdown 1 Month After COVID-19 Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 11:00 AM

China's Xi'an Lifts Lockdown 1 Month After COVID-19 Outbreak

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The city of Xi'an in the northern Chinese province of Shaanxi on Monday lifted the lockdown imposed in late December due to a coronavirus outbreak, the local government said.

The coronavirus surge was detected in the city with the 13 million population on December 22, followed by the lockdown decision the next day. Under the restrictions, residents were barred from leaving their homes unless in cases of emergency. One person per household was allowed to go out once in two days to buy essentials for their family. The outbreak saw around 2,000 COVID-19 cases over a week, a large number in terms of the Chinese government's "zero tolerance" policy.

"In line with the situation in the field of prevention and control of the epidemic, starting January 24, 2022, the whole city has become an area of low epidemiological risk," the local government said in a statement.

Residents of the city are allowed to leave it with a green digital "health code," while others can enter Xi'an provided they come from other low-risk regions of the country and have a negative PCR test dated 48 hours before arrival, the statement read.

Arrivals from average and high-risk areas of China will have to undergo quarantine at their expense.

As of Monday, public places, including tourist sites, malls, theaters, and other facilities reopened and public transport resumed under health rules, including the requirement to wear masks.

Xi'an city is widely known for Terracotta Warriors - sculptures depicting the army of the First Emperor of China, Qin Shi Huang.

Related Topics

Army China Buy January December Family From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports eight more deaths due to Covid-19 ..

Pakistan reports eight more deaths due to Covid-19 in last 24 hours

15 minutes ago
 PTI will complete its current tenure, will return ..

PTI will complete its current tenure, will return to govt for next term: PM

23 minutes ago
 Justice Ayesha A. Malik takes oath as first female ..

Justice Ayesha A. Malik takes oath as first female judge of the Supreme Court

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.