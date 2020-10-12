(@FahadShabbir)

Southwest China's Xichang Satellite Launch Center will carry out 10 space launches including the Chang'e-5 lunar probe by the end of March next year, a center official said on Monday

The center will carry out launch missions twice a month on average, with a minimum interval of five days, said Zhang Xueyu, director of the launch center.

The country on Monday sent its new optical remote-sensing satellite, the Gaofen-13, into orbit from the center, marking the center's first launch since its ground system was upgraded.

To cope with the needs of China's space launches, the center has made great efforts to strengthen sci-tech innovation and shorten project cycles by using domestically developed core technologies, laying the technical foundations for the country's subsequent intensive launch missions.